Ride-hailing firm's EV answer to inflation in Laos

VIENTIANE - Soaring fuel prices around the world have shrunk the earnings of drivers on ride-hailing platforms, making it untenable at times to get behind the wheel. Platforms such as Grab and Gojek, meanwhile, walk the tightrope between raising fares to help their drivers cope with inflation and retaining price-sensitive passengers.

One start-up in Laos has found the answer to this no-win situation. In May, ride-hailing company Loca launched the country's first public electric vehicle (EV) charging station, kicking off a plan to install at least 20 around Laos by the end of this year, and 45 by 2025.