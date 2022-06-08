Rich nations may fork out billions to wean Indonesia off coal

JAKARTA (BLOOMBERG) - Ever since Indonesia accelerated plans last year to achieve carbon neutrality, a parade of climate envoys from developed nations has headed to the archipelago, offering assistance and financial aid in exchange for a commitment by the world's biggest exporter of coal by weight to phase out coal power.

Officials from the United States and Europe hope to secure a deal by the time Indonesia hosts Group of 20 (G-20) leaders in Bali in November, establishing a major milestone in the global effort to cut emissions and providing an impetus for the United Nations' COP27 climate summit in Egypt the same month.

It is an ambitious goal. Coal generates about 60 per cent of Indonesia's electricity and the fossil fuel has made fortunes for some of the nation's most powerful business elites.

The war in Ukraine has lifted global demand, boosting the stocks and profits of coal-mining companies, making them even more attractive for investors.

Meanwhile, the nation's monopoly power distributor gets coal for its power plants at a discount, giving it little incentive to hook up renewable-energy suppliers.

Rich nations are betting that agreements known as Just Energy Transition Partnerships will help break the deadlock and provide fossil fuel-dependent nations such as South Africa and Indonesia with the financing and support to speed up the transition.

Donors must "break the status quo", said US climate envoy John Kerry in April. Yet three people from donor countries with knowledge of the talks, who visited Indonesia this year, raised concerns privately that Indonesian President Joko Widodo's Cabinet is split over the need to end the use of coal.

Some want to continue building the coal sector, negotiators said. Others are seeking billions for each shuttered coal plant and some factions would like to continue building them, said Mr Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director of the international climate programme at the Natural Resources Defence Council, who monitors the discussions.

"That's not what the donor countries" envision, Mr Schmidt said. "The framework is basically stop building new coal and begin to decline, (but) there are parts of the Indonesian government that are not quite there."

Publicly, the Indonesian government has made a strong commitment to rein in coal and develop green energy.

Mr Dian Triansyah Djani, co-sherpa for Indonesia's G-20 presidency and ambassador to the United Nations, said the country welcomes the discussions towards the Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Mr Widodo has pledged to shut all Indonesia's coal-power plants by 2055 and be 100 per cent dependent on renewable sources five years later. No new coal-fired power plants will be approved and there are plans to finally roll out a carbon tax in July.

Those targets will be tough to meet without a deal with wealthy nations, as well as detailed regulations that force power users and generators to switch to clean energy. A government study said the nation will need US$150 billion (S$206 billion) to US$200 billion investment in low carbon programmes annually until 2030, or roughly 3.5 per cent of projected GDP, to meet its net-zero targets.

"If they don't have a comprehensive dialogue and a comprehensive strategy, it's unlikely that the transition will happen," said Mr Stephan Garnier, Indonesia energy coordinator and lead energy specialist at the World Bank.