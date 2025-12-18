Riau’s humpback dolphin that became viral video star found dead in river

PEKANBARU – An Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin that recently went viral after its unusual appearance in the Batang Lubuh River in Riau’s Rokan Hulu regency has been found dead, raising concerns over habitat degradation and environmental pollution.

The authorities said the carcass of the dolphin 1.40am on Dec 15 by local fishermen. The fishermen reportedly planned to check again after sunrise, but could not find the animal when they returned to the location.