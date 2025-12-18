Straitstimes.com header logo

Riau’s humpback dolphin that became viral video star found dead in river

The dolphin carcass was discovered washed ashore in Kepenuhan Hulu village.

PHOTO: THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

PEKANBARU – An Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin that recently went viral after its unusual appearance in the Batang Lubuh River in Riau’s Rokan Hulu regency has been found dead, raising concerns over habitat degradation and environmental pollution.

The authorities said the carcass of the dolphin 1.40am on Dec 15 by local fishermen. The fishermen reportedly planned to check again after sunrise, but could not find the animal when they returned to the location.

