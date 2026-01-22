For subscribers
Riau to legalise thousands of hectares of small-scale illegal gold mines
The Riau provincial government plans to legalise thousands of hectares of illegal gold mines to bring the activity under formal regulation and limit environmental damage.
At least 30 mining blocks covering 2,655ha across seven districts in Kuantan Singingi regency will be granted the so-called community mining permits, allowing people to mine the areas legally.