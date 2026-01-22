Riau to legalise thousands of hectares of small-scale illegal gold mines

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Under the planned regulation, individual miners will be allowed to operate on a maximum of five hectares, while cooperatives will be permitted to mine up to 10ha.

The Riau provincial government plans to legalise thousands of hectares of illegal gold mines to bring the activity under formal regulation and limit environmental damage.

At least 30 mining blocks covering 2,655ha across seven districts in Kuantan Singingi regency will be granted the so-called community mining permits, allowing people to mine the areas legally.