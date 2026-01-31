Riau to convert former illegal gold mines into rice fields

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Converting former gold mines into agriculture lands can also boost their value.

PEKANBARU - Abandoned illegal gold mines in Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau, will be transformed into rice fields to strengthen the food production sector and accelerate the achievement of the rice self-sufficiency target.

Kuantan Singingi regent Suhardiman Amby explained that using abandoned illegal gold mines which were not remediated or normalised as agriculture land is a strategic step towards expanding planting surface area in the regency.