Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Riau to convert former illegal gold mines into rice fields

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Converting former gold mines into agriculture lands can also boost its value.

Converting former gold mines into agriculture lands can also boost their value.

PHOTO: AFP

Google Preferred Source badge

PEKANBARU - Abandoned illegal gold mines in Kuantan Singingi regency, Riau, will be transformed into rice fields to strengthen the food production sector and accelerate the achievement of the rice self-sufficiency target.

Kuantan Singingi regent Suhardiman Amby explained that using abandoned illegal gold mines which were not remediated or normalised as agriculture land is a strategic step towards expanding planting surface area in the regency.

See more on

Indonesia

Food security

Agriculture/farming

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.