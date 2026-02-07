Straitstimes.com header logo

Riau Police probe decapitation of critically endangered Sumatran elephant

A Sumatran elephant Aceh on Dec 8, 2025. A decapitated Sumatran elephant carcass was found in Riau on Feb 2.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature, only 2,400 to 2,800 Sumatran elephants remain in the wild.

PHOTO: AFP

RIAU – Riau Police have launched an investigation into the death of a Sumatran elephant found decapitated inside a pulp company’s forest concession in Riau.

The authorities said the elephant’s carcass was discovered within the concession area of PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT RAPP) in Lubuk Kembang Bunga village, Pelalawan regency, at night on Feb 2.

