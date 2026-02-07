For subscribers
Riau Police probe decapitation of critically endangered Sumatran elephant
RIAU – Riau Police have launched an investigation into the death of a Sumatran elephant found decapitated inside a pulp company’s forest concession in Riau.
The authorities said the elephant’s carcass was discovered within the concession area of PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT RAPP) in Lubuk Kembang Bunga village, Pelalawan regency, at night on Feb 2.