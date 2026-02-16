Straitstimes.com header logo

Riau declares emergency alert over forest fires as haze hits several regions

The aftermath of a forest fire in Bengkalis regency in 2019. The emergency status decree was signed by acting Riau governor SF Hariyanto on Feb 13.

PHOTO: ST FILE

JAKARTA - The Riau provincial administration has declared an emergency alert over forest fires until the end of November, as haze from fires has begun to appear in several regions in the province.

Mr M. Edy Afrizal, head of the Riau Disaster Mitigation and Fire Agency (BPBD), said the emergency status decree was signed by acting Riau Governor S.F. Hariyanto on Feb 13.

