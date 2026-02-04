Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Riau braces itself for more forest fires as rainy season nears end

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Aftermath of a forest fire in Bengkalis regency in 2019. Since January, fires have scorched 59.38ha of land across 10 of Riau’s 12 regencies and cities, with Bengkalis regency and Pekanbaru the worst affected.

The aftermath of a forest fire in Bengkalis regency in 2019. Since January, fires have scorched 59.38ha of land across 10 of Riau’s 12 regencies and cities, with Bengkalis regency and Pekanbaru the worst affected.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA - Riau is preparing for a higher risk of land and forest fires as the rainy season nears its end, while nearly 60ha have already caught fire across much of the province since the start of 2026, officials said.

Mr M. Edy Afrizal, head of Riau’s disaster mitigation and firefighting agency, said Riau saw 13 relatively large fires in six regencies in the past week alone, including the provincial capital Pekanbaru.

See more on

Indonesia

Haze

Forest fires

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.