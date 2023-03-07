Retiree and son survived on instant oats during Johor floods

SEGAMAT, Johor - It was a harrowing experience for retiree Abdullah Mohamed, who was trapped at home in Johor for two days with only a little food after the roads surrounding his house in the Segamat district were submerged in flood waters.

Mr Abdullah said he and his 34-year-old son, Mr Mohd Billal Abdullah, survived on instant oats, the only food they had then.

“I was supposed to do grocery shopping that day, but unfortunately the flood came before I could do so,” said Mr Abdullah, 71.

Mr Abdullah, who lives alone after his wife died in 2022, said: “My son was visiting me that day. And he got trapped in the house with me.

“The rain had been falling heavily. We were supposed to move to my daughter’s house to avoid the floods, but we could not do so as the roads around my house were already submerged in water.

“We could only drive for a few metres from my front gate before the rising flood waters made it too dangerous to continue with our journey.”

However, the elderly man was thankful his house was not severely flooded, saying the water level went up by only “a few inches”.

Mr Abdullah said he was also faced with difficulties in getting government agencies and non-governmental organisations to render help.

After being confined to his home for two days, Mr Abdullah said his friend managed to send some food by using a four-wheel drive vehicle.

“I also received a few packets of instant noodles from my neighbour that same day,” he said, adding that he got some food aid from the Sekijang parliamentarian office later.

The grandfather of three said it was an unforgettable experience for him and his son.

“During the 2006 massive floods, the same thing happened, but the water receded within five to six hours. This time, it took two days for the water level to go down,” he added.

Housewife Shahila Sahidin, 41, said she had to act quickly when her house got flooded. Her husband, who is a bus driver, was away at work.

“It was just me and my four children at home at that time. The water level was rising very rapidly and I could not wait for my husband to get home.

“I grabbed whatever belongings I could and took my children, who are between four and 15 years old, to the nearest flood relief centre,” she said.

She has two other children, one living in a hostel and another was at a friend’s house. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK