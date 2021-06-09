Retired couple in Malaysia travel 127km to get vaccinated

JOHOR BARU • A senior couple drove for almost two hours from Batu Pahat district in Johor to get their AstraZeneca Covid-19 shots at a mega vaccination centre in Johor Baru.

Retired school principal Idris Ahmad, 67, and his wife Azmah Hairun, 64, were determined to be vaccinated, so they went on a 127km journey from their home in Batu Pahat.

Under the ongoing national lockdown, inter-district and interstate travel is allowed for people who have vaccination appointments.

Mr Idris said they left their home after subuh (dawn) prayers.

"There were not many vehicles on the highway due to the movement control order. It was a nice, slow drive. Both of us had looked forward to getting the vaccine," he said on Monday.

Mr Idris said he was very happy that he and his wife got the same appointment dates when their children registered their names through the MySejahtera app.

Ms Azmah, a retired teacher, urged those who had yet to register for the vaccine to immediately do so as it would help protect Malaysians against Covid-19.

"I told all my family members to get vaccinated. But if they are still stubborn, then they should not come and see me. If you really love your family, get vaccinated. There is nothing to be afraid of," she said, adding that it took them less than half an hour to get their AstraZeneca jabs.

Checks by The Star at the mega vaccination centre at the Persada International Convention Centre in Johor Baru found that people started to form a queue as early as 7am.

The presence of army personnel along with the police, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and People's Volunteer Corps and volunteers from non-governmental groups helped manage the large crowd.

An express lane was also available for seniors and those with disabilities.

