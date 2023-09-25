Residents use rocks to smash windows to rescue trapped Singapore tourists in Penang van crash

Local residents used rocks to smash the windows of a van to rescue trapped tourists from Singapore after their vehicle plunged into a ravine in Penang on Sunday night, killing one woman.

Nepalese worker Tilak Ale, 33, said he and two others quickly rushed to the scene when they heard about the accident at around 8pm.

At the scene, he saw the van – which had 11 people, including 10 tourists on board – down a 6m-deep ravine.

The accident was said to have happened while the van was descending the hill after the tourists had dinner at the Bukit Genting Hill Leisure Park and Restaurant.

They were supposed to board a waiting bus at the foot of the hill to return to their hotel.