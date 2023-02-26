Residents’ spruce-up effort a bright spot amid Malaysia’s affordable housing woes

KUALA LUMPUR - There are some 1,000 to 6,000 applicants for every affordable housing unit launched within the sprawling urban Klang Valley area, a reflection of Malaysia’s housing shortage that its new Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming is seeking to remedy.

He has moved to consolidate Malaysia’s public and affordable housing schemes, which are currently run by multiple federal and state bodies, some with the cooperation of private developers.

There were at least 20 federal and state bodies involved in building or commissioning their own affordable housing, and all but eight of them are now under his ministry.

Malaysia has several affordable housing schemes, with the most famous being Program Perumahan Rakyat (People’s Housing Programme), a government initiative that saw multiple high-density flats built all over the country – mainly in urban areas – as squatter settlements were cleared.

However, the affordable homes are insufficient for the growing numbers of Malaysia’s low-income group.

Malaysia’s central bank data from 2021 laid bare the problem of affordable housing in the country. As at 2020, the median house price was RM295,000 (S$89,800). By World Bank calculations, 76 per cent of Malaysian households – which earn less than RM8,333 a month – can afford properties that cost up to RM300,000. But only 36 per cent of new homes being built in Malaysia are priced around that range, according to Bank Negara Malaysia.

Madam Haniza Talha, a state assemblywoman in Malaysia’s most populous state of Selangor, said that the country’s affordable housing woes require urgent remedy and intervention from the government.

Malaysia’s housing is deemed “seriously unaffordable”, going by World Bank and United Nations standards, with the house price to income ratio hitting 4.72 in 2020. Home prices rose by an average of 4.1 per cent a year for six years until 2020, almost double the country’s average income growth for the same period.

“There is a need to control the prices, otherwise they will just escalate further. There’s no chance for low-income earners to own a house,” Madam Haniza told The Straits Times.

Madam Haniza – who is also the former Selangor executive councillor for housing and urban living – said the rising trend of multiple generations living under the same roof in low-cost flats indicates the lack of such housing for low-income earners.

“We saw this problem during the pandemic, when everyone stayed indoors – there were up to 15 people in one house. There are not enough units to go around. Selangor’s population is reaching seven million, and land is scarce,” she said.