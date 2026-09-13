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Rescuers searching for 140 people from Indonesia passenger ship, official says

The Virgo Transport 8 ship set sail on Sept 12 from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin before losing contact.

JAKARTA – Indonesian rescuers were searching on Sept 13 for 140 people from a passenger ship that was earlier reported missing in the Java Sea after 103 others were evacuated, one of whom died, a search and rescue agency official said.

The Indonesian passenger ship carrying 243 people was reported missing after losing contact early on Sept 13 during bad weather, the search and rescue agency said.

The Virgo Transport 8 ship set sail on Sept 12 from the East Java city of Surabaya to the South Kalimantan city of Banjarmasin before losing contact, the agency said.

I Putu Sudayana, the head of the agency’s Banjarmasin office, said in a video statement that 103 people had been evacuated using different ships and some of them would be taken to an East Java port.

Rescuers launched a search, deploying a team, ships and a helicopter towards the passenger vessel’s last known position, he said, without stating what happened to the ship.

I Putu Sudayana, the head of the agency’s Banjarmasin office, said in a video statement that 103 people had been evacuated using different ships. PHOTO: KANTORSAR BANJARMASIN/FACEBOOK

Indonesia, an archipelago of 17,000 islands, relies heavily on ferries as a key mode of transportation, with sea routes ⁠more ​affordable and readily available than air travel.

However, ​safety standards are not always rigorously enforced, resulting in a relatively high accident rate. REUTERS