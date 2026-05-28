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Rescuers in Laos say more oxygen needed to save 7 divers trapped in cave

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Members of a rescue team work to save seven people trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos.

Members of a rescue team work to save seven people trapped in a cave in Xaisomboun province, Laos.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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The leader of a Thai volunteer group helping to extract seven divers trapped in a cave in Laos said on May 28 that more oxygen tanks would be needed to complete the rescue mission.

The seven Lao nationals entered the cave in central Laos’s Xaisomboun province last week to look for gold, but a landslide triggered by heavy rain blocked their exit, according to a local volunteer group and the state-run Lao Phattha News.

At least five have been found alive so far, but none of them has yet been rescued from the chambers of the cave.

“We need to borrow as many oxygen tanks as possible and want to set up an oxygen refilling station in front of the cave,” Thai rescuer Kengkard Bongkawong wrote on social media.

Volunteer groups gave differing accounts of how many of the stricken divers had been located.

Thai volunteer groups said on May 27 that five had been found while the Laos Rescue Volunteer for People organisation said all seven had been located and were safe.

The reports could not immediately be verified.

Thai volunteers joined the rescue operation on May 24, including a diver who took part in the 2018 rescue of 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

That operation drew global attention and involved British and other foreign divers, US military personnel and other international support. REUTERS

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‘Not far away’: Rescue team confident of reaching 7 trapped for days in Laos cave
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.