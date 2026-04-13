Rescue under way for trapped victim after fire at Penang law firm

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

GEORGE TOWN - Two people are believed to be trapped in a mid-afternoon fire at a law firm housed in a shophouse in the heritage enclave in George Town.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director John Sagun Francis said they received a report of a shophouse fire along Lebuh King at 12.14pm on April 13.

“When personnel arrived at the scene, we were told that there are two victims believed to be inside the shophouse.

“One victim has been found as of 1.05pm. We will share further details soon, as rescue works are still being carried out,” he said in a statement on April 13.

He said as of now it is estimated that the shophouse sustained 70 per cent damages in the fire.

“The fire is not under control yet and we are working to put it out.”

“It is a double-storey unit housing a legal firm. Initial information is that there are two victims trapped in the building and so far, one person has been found,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK