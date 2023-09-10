Report on Elmina air crash to be released on Sept 15, says Malaysian Transport Minister Loke

KLANG – The preliminary report on the fatal air crash near Elmina township will be released on Friday, said Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the report would be on the voice recording data analysis that was retrieved from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the aircraft.

“We will issue a preliminary report next Friday,” he told reporters after opening the Democratic Action Party Wanita national congress on Saturday.

He had earlier said the preliminary report would be released before Malaysia Day, on Sept 16, to meet the deadline for the report to be out within 30 days of the Aug 17 crash.

On Aug 29, the minister said that the manufacturer had successfully retrieved the data from the CVR.

A Beechcraft 390 Premier 1 aircraft flying from Langkawi to Subang crashed onto the Guthrie Corridor Expressway in the township of Elmina, Shah Alam, at about 2.50pm on Aug 17.

The crash killed all eight people on board, including Pahang state executive councillor Johari Harun, as well as two road users.

On a separate issue, Mr Loke said a trial for a women-only coach for the MRT Kajang Line would begin at the end of September, Bernama reported.

He said if the initiative could be implemented successfully, the ministry would extend it to train services on other lines.

“We want to have women-only coaches as we are seeing an increase in sexual harassment cases on trains,” he added.

“During rush hour, women have to ride on overcrowded trains and sometimes there is physical contact.”