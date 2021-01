People visiting a hall with a list of names at the Tsunami Museum in Indonesia's Banda Aceh yesterday, following the 16th anniversary of the disaster last week.

The hall is dedicated to victims of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami that killed around 170,000 people in Indonesia and thousands of others in neighbouring countries.

The museum, which had been closed for most of last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, drew crowds at its reopening. They observed safe distancing measures.