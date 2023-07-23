Remains of missing man found in croc’s gut in Sabah

The man was attacked by a crocodile while getting to his boat on the river at about 4am on July 19. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
KOTA KINABALU - The remains of a missing 60-year-old man have been recovered from the stomach of a large crocodile shot dead by wildlife rangers in Tawau in the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Services Department spokesman said that rangers found the remains of Mr Addi Bangsa, who went missing at a river in Kampung Sungai Mas Mas on July 19, were found in the 4.29m-long, 800kg male crocodile.

According to firemen, a Sabah Wildlife Department team spotted the crocodile and identified it as the likely attacker.

Rangers shot the reptile and Mr Addi’s remains were found at about 10am on Sunday.

The spokesman said family members confirmed it was Mr Addi, and his remains have since been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Mr Addi was attacked by a crocodile while getting to his boat on the river at about 4am on Wednesday.

Search teams carried out a search over the next few days, covering a 3km radius at the mouth of the river some 70km from Tawau. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

