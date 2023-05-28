Releasing AI into the wild ‘like open-sourcing the Manhattan Project’: Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

Artificial intelligence (AI) is magnifying exponentially the fear, anger and hate that social media has already weaponised, journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has warned.

“If the first generative AI was (about) fear, anger and hate – weaponising those – this one now leads to weaponising intimacy,” Ms Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for standing up to authoritarian regimes, told The Straits Times on Saturday.

Ms Ressa, who founded the Philippine online news site Rappler, was in Singapore this weekend for the New.Now.Next Media Conference organised by the Asia chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association.

It was hosted at Google’s Singapore office from Thursday to Saturday.

She said the first iteration of AI – seen in machine-learning programmes – was meant to get users addicted to scrolling through social media, so that companies such as Facebook and Twitter could make more money from targeted ads and harvested data.

But what these programmes learnt was that lies “spread six times faster than really boring facts”, she said, adding that the algorithms that power social media platforms keep churning out lies.

“What that does to you is that… it pumps you with toxic sludge – fear, anger, hate – and when you tell a lie a million times, it becomes a fact,” Ms Ressa told ST.

This, she said, has helped populist and autocratic leaders rise to power.

Ms Ressa and Rappler had been in the crosshairs of a strongman, Mr Rodrigo Duterte, who was elected President of the Philippines in 2016. He was aided by a massive social media campaign that pushed his populist platform, anchored by anti-crime rhetoric.

She is currently facing civil and criminal cases lodged by the Justice Ministry and regulators under Mr Duterte that she sees as retaliation by the former president for Rappler’s critical coverage of his brutal war on the narcotics trade.

His anti-drug crusade led to over 20,000 suspects killed in police raids or by unnamed vigilantes.

Ms Ressa added that the impact goes beyond politics, citing a report issued by United States Surgeon-General Vivek Murthy on Tuesday that showed growing evidence that social media use may seriously harm children.

Dr Murthy said while social media can help children and adolescents find a community to connect with, it also contains “extreme, inappropriate, and harmful content” that can “normalise” self-harm and suicide.