Relatives despair as search continues for Thai sailors missing at sea

BANG SAPHAN, Thailand - Hopes faded on Wednesday among relatives of Thai sailors still missing after their warship sank off the country’s central coast, even as military-led rescue teams expanded their search area.

Just one of a group of 30 missing seamen has been found alive after the HTMS Sukhothai went down late on Sunday after 4m-high waves and strong winds caused seawater to seep into the ship’s electrical system via an exhaust pipe. The overflow later caused an engine malfunction and listed the ship.

The US-made corvette was carrying 105 military personnel, many of whom were rescued as or soon after it sank, while others had to abandon ship without life jackets and went missing in rough seas.

The navy and air force mobilised five planes, six helicopters, and at least four warships to find the missing sailors.

“We expect to find more (of the missing) today... We are not able to predict if those found will be alive,” navy spokesman Pogkrong Monthardpalin told broadcaster ThaiPBS, adding that weather conditions and visibility had improved.

The vessel sank about 37km from the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan province, and the authorities on Wednesday expanded the search area to cover 40 sq km, Admiral Pogkrong said.

The navy said on Twitter that search efforts were focused on the area where others had been found on Tuesday.

Families awaited news at rescue centres onshore, but some were already grieving as rescue teams flew in the recovered bodies.

“I want them (the navy) to take care of all the soldiers like their own family. I don’t want to see any more losses in this kind of incident again,” said Ms Nawarat Phobat, sister of a deceased sailor.

Separately, there were also concerns that damage to the HTMS Sukhothai, which had been in service since 1987, could cause its fuel to spill into the Gulf of Thailand, Admiral Pogkrong said.

“We are closely monitoring the area of the ship and so far there has been no leakage,” he said, adding that a team was being assembled to salvage the ship safely.