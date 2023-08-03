Relative throws baby on floor, 3-year-old sibling off first floor in Penang

A 40-day-old baby and her three-year-old sibling in Penang were injured after a relative threw the baby on the floor and the older child off the first floor of a building on Wednesday.

The baby suffered injuries to her head, while her three-year-old sibling hurt a leg and also suffered injuries to the face or mouth, said Malaysian media. It is unclear whether the older child is a boy or girl.

The children, whose mother was in confinement, were staying at their grandmother’s first-floor residence in the Malaysian neighbourhood of Sungai Pinang when the incident occurred, reported the MalaysiaGazette.

Their 29-year-old uncle was believed to have heard voices or a whisper before harming both children, according to New Straits Times. He slit his wrist after injuring them.

The children were then taken to the hospital.

The suspect’s older brother said his younger brother has been undergoing “traditional treatment” for his “health issues” in the past months, and urged the public to respect the family’s privacy.

A neighbour, who did not want to be identified, said they were surprised by the incident and that the suspect was a good man and well-liked by the neighbours, according to the MalaysiaGazette.

Responding to media queries, a Malaysian police officer confirmed that he had received a police report and that the case is under investigation.