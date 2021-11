DENPASAR (Bali) • Like many converts to online grocery shopping during the Covid 19 pandemic, Mr Billy Kwan began with small orders for non-perishables like soft drinks or toilet paper.

The 37-year-old Singapore resident, who owns a business management consultancy, has been trying out different e-grocery platforms for different products: Urban Tiller for vegetables because its produce is "super fresh" and Mr Farmer for free-range organic chicken because it is "great for barbecues".