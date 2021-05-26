Region grapples with fresh virus surge

Largely spared the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic for most of last year, South-east Asia is now in the grip of a new wave of infections that is putting unprecedented pressure on health systems and threatening to bring economies to their knees.

In Thailand, hospital beds are quickly filling up after infections, first seeded in some exclusive entertainment outlets in Bangkok, resulted in the country's highest-ever number of daily cases early last month. The number spiked again after Songkran, the Thai New Year.