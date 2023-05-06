Reforming Indonesia’s terrorists

Indonesia has reformed and released hundreds of convicted terrorists over the last two decades, but an attack by a repeat offender last December has highlighted the risks of its progressive approach. The Straits Times’ correspondents in Indonesia speak to former militants and experts on breaking the hold of terrorist networks.
Reformed militant or repeat offender? Indonesia’s dilemma in fight to break the hold of terror networks
A suicide bombing at a police station in Bandung, West Java, in December grabbed headlines in Indonesia, not just over the fallout but also for whom the perpetuator was.
The man who attacked the Astana Anyar police station on Dec 7 – killing one other person and injuring 11 – was previously jailed for four years for terrorism in 2017. He was released in 2021, even though officials knew he was far from reformed.
The case highlights Indonesia’s chronic challenge in the war against terrorism – the risk of recidivism.
JI terror ex-convict seeks acceptance ‘to return to the right path’
More than a decade ago, Mr Hadi Masykur was a personal secretary for Para Wijayanto, one of the most wanted terrorists in South-east Asia, and was privy to high-level information about the militant Islamist organisation Jemaah Islamiah (JI).
Today, he preaches about the dangers of extremism that has torn him from his family and sent him to jail.
Mr Hadi joined JI when it was first established in 1993, wanting to help oppressed Muslims. He was then 15.
From running guns to raising quails: Reformed Indonesian militants turn the page
Former terror convicts in Indonesia are getting a second chance at life, returning to society and working as hawkers, farmers and small-time entrepreneurs under the watchful eye of the authorities.
Mr Muhammad Iqbal Ramadhan, 26, was once an extremist from the Al-Qaeda-linked terror network Jemaah Islamiah and was arrested as he headed to the frontlines of Syria in 2017.
After his arrest by Turkish authorities, he was deported to Indonesia where he spent three years in prison. He joined DeBintal in 2020 after he was released on parole.