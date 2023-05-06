Reforming Indonesia’s terrorists

A suicide bombing at a police station in Bandung, West Java, in December grabbed headlines in Indonesia, not just over the fallout but also for whom the perpetuator was.

The man who attacked the Astana Anyar police station on Dec 7 – killing one other person and injuring 11 – was previously jailed for four years for terrorism in 2017. He was released in 2021, even though officials knew he was far from reformed.

The case highlights Indonesia’s chronic challenge in the war against terrorism – the risk of recidivism.

