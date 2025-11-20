For subscribers
Recruiting in Roblox: Extremists exploit gaming platforms as radicalisation channels in S-E Asia
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Extremist groups exploit online games like PUBG and Roblox to target vulnerable youths, using fake profiles to spread violent ideologies.
- South-east Asian countries face increasing cases of youths being radicalised through gaming platforms, prompting calls for stricter regulation and digital literacy education.
- Experts caution against blaming games alone, highlighting the importance of addressing emotional needs and rebuilding trust within families and communities.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Online gaming platforms such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and Roblox have become digital playgrounds for millions of young gamers, but the same features that draw players in are also being exploited for harmful purposes.
Observers said extremist networks across South-east Asia have turned these gaming spaces into channels for radicalisation, shifting their recruitment tactics from social media platforms to these immersive worlds where young people spend hours each day.