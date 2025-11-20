Straitstimes.com header logo

Recruiting in Roblox: Extremists exploit gaming platforms as radicalisation channels in S-E Asia

In 2023, Singapore authorities disclosed that they had placed a 16-year-old who used footage from the online platform Roblox to produce ISIS propaganda videos under a restriction order.

PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Hariz Baharudin

Arlina Arshad

  • Extremist groups exploit online games like PUBG and Roblox to target vulnerable youths, using fake profiles to spread violent ideologies.
  • South-east Asian countries face increasing cases of youths being radicalised through gaming platforms, prompting calls for stricter regulation and digital literacy education.
  • Experts caution against blaming games alone, highlighting the importance of addressing emotional needs and rebuilding trust within families and communities.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Online gaming platforms such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and Roblox have become digital playgrounds for millions of young gamers, but the same features that draw players in are also being exploited for harmful purposes.

Observers said extremist networks across South-east Asia have turned these gaming spaces into channels for radicalisation, shifting their recruitment tactics from social media platforms to these immersive worlds where young people spend hours each day.

