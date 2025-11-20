Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In 2023, Singapore authorities disclosed that they had placed a 16-year-old who used footage from the online platform Roblox to produce ISIS propaganda videos under a restriction order.

SINGAPORE – Online gaming platforms such as PUBG: Battlegrounds and Roblox have become digital playgrounds for millions of young gamers, but the same features that draw players in are also being exploited for harmful purposes.

Observers said extremist networks across South-east Asia have turned these gaming spaces into channels for radicalisation, shifting their recruitment tactics from social media platforms to these immersive worlds where young people spend hours each day.