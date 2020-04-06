Recovered coronavirus patient in Malaysia donates blood plasma to help others

KUALA LUMPUR - Nothing can make a recovered Covid-19 patient happier than knowing that plasma from his blood can help treat other similar patients, Bernama news agency reported.

"I am overwhelmed and proud that Allah replaced my sadness with the opportunity to help other patients with the donation of my blood plasma," said Reza Huzairi Zainuddin, 41.

Believed to be the first such donor in the country, his blood plasma was found to be powerful, healthy and suitable as well as meeting the criteria for facilitating the treatment of other critical Covid-19 patients.

"During the one-hour long process of collecting my blood plasma at the National Blood Bank on April 2, I had the opportunity to ask the doctor many questions on treating the infection using blood plasma from Covid-19 patients who had recovered.

"Not everyone is qualified for plasma donation. The donor must be free from any chronic illness, not on any long-term medication and completely healthy.

"I went for the screening and I am thankful that my blood plasma fits the bill, " he said.

Reza Huzairi said, considering his weight of 65kg, the amount of plasma collected from his blood at any one time was only 500ml, which could be used to help several patients.

He plans to donate again in two weeks if permitted by the doctor, so that more patients can benefit from it.He said that the plasma would be used to build a serum, which is then injected into critically ill patients to help their body fight the virus.

However, he was also told that optimum effect could be achieved by those patients with a similar blood type to his.

He hopes more former patients would come forward and offer their blood plasma so that more patients could be helped.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Friday said that several recovered Covid-19 patients were willing to donate their blood for research into Covid-19.

He added the Health Ministry would screen them first to make sure they were free from any other infections such as Hepatitis C.

Asked how he was infected, Reza Huzairi, who was the 46th Covid-19 case, said he was infected during the second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reza Huzairi, who is the senior vice-president (human capital) of UDA Group Holdings Bhd, said he would never forget the experience of being placed in the Sungai Buloh Hospital isolation ward and locked up 24 hours a day for 11 days without being able to see his wife and three sons.

"I have never imagined that I would be in that situation. The feeling of depression was very deep.

"I was anxious about myself; I was also worried about my wife and children at home... and my staff... I was worried if the virus I brought had infected them too, " he said.

Reza Huzairi said to relieve the pressure, he kept himself busy for 11 days with his usual office work despite being warded, Bernama reported.