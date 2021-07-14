Pandemic

Record 11,079 new cases in Malaysia

  • Published
    36 min ago

Malaysia reported 11,079 new coronavirus cases yesterday, the first time daily infections climbed into five figures, amid a health crisis that has seen hospitals and Covid-19 assessment centres flooded with patients.

The previous daily record was logged just three days ago on Saturday, with 9,353 cases.

A major factor for the current surge in infections is the Delta variant which can spread via airborne transmission, said director-general for health Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"We were informed that the Delta variant is now the dominant variant," he told a news conference.

The number of infections is projected to further increase in the next two weeks before stabilising, he added.

