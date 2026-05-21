Rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region kill 8, military says

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– Indonesia’s military said on May 21 that armed separatists in the country’s easternmost province of Highland Papua killed eight civilians in the region of Yahukimo.

In a statement, military official M. Wirya Arthadiguna condemned the killing of eight civilians working in the region as gold miners, adding that the evacuation of their bodies was under way.

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), an armed separatist group, claimed responsibility for the killings in a statement on May 21 , claiming the victims were military intelligence officers disguised as gold miners.

TPNPB called on the government to stop sending military officers to Papua disguised as gold miners or taxi drivers.

Lieutenant-Colonel Arthadiguna denied the rebels’ claim that they were security officers, and said that the authorities are on the hunt for the perpetrators. After the attacks, Yahukimo was dangerous but under control, he added.

Resource-rich Papua, home to the world’s second-largest gold and copper mine, has been beset by a simmering separatist movement since it was brought under Indonesian control following a 1969 vote overseen by the United Nations. REUTERS