Rare sight: Four Rafflesia species bloom simultaneously in Indonesia’s Bengkulu

Worldwide, there are 36 to 40 recognised Rafflesia species, mostly found in South-east Asia.

JAKARTA – Four species of the rare parasitic flower Rafflesia are blooming simultaneously in Indonesia’s Bengkulu province, a highly unusual phenomenon and a positive sign for the conservation of these iconic endemic plants.

Mr Sofian, head of the Rare Flora Conservation Community (KPPL), said the first of the blooming species was Rafflesia kemumu, located in the Kemumu tourist village in North Bengkulu, Sumatra.