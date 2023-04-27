Rare earth miner Lynas seeks recusal of Malaysian minister in last-ditch appeal against licence terms

KUALA LUMPUR – Australian miner Lynas has demanded that Malaysia’s Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang recuse himself from its appeal hearing on Friday on licence conditions that would force an abrupt halt to its Malaysian plant, the world’s largest rare earth production facility.

The Straits Times learnt that Lynas has accused Mr Chang, who is from Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, of waging a “political campaign” against it, leaving it with little hope of receiving a fair hearing.

“The claim is that the minister, like his predecessor from PH, is setting up difficult terms to force a closure of the plant,” an official source said on condition of anonymity. “But the issue here is that by law, the minister has to decide on the appeal.”

Lynas accounts for half of the global supply outside of China of materials crucial to high-tech applications.

The authorities issued a three-year licence renewal to Lynas in February, but refused to remove conditions that effectively ensure radiation-free operations at its Malaysian plant by July 1.

The main requirement is the need to move “cracking and leaching” of lanthanide concentrate offshore and to only refine intermediate materials at its facility in Gebeng, near Kuantan in Pahang.

The refining processes have sparked fears of environmental and health hazards from the waste product, especially the release of radiation that Lynas insists has no impact on the normally occurring levels around Gebeng.

The PH-led government has since come under heavy pressure to ease the July deadline, which Lynas has said would severely impact its output of rare earth that is used in products ranging from smartphones to electric vehicles and even military assets.

A closure of the A$1 billion (S$884 million) facility would not just be a huge blow to Lynas, but also impact the geopolitically sensitive supply of rare earths, with China controlling four-fifths of the world’s production.

ST understands that Pahang politicians from the opposition Perikatan Nasional as well as industry and diplomatic officials have lobbied Mr Chang to at least defer the deadline to later in the year, so that Lynas can complete an alternate cracking and leaching refinery in Australia.

There is no legal timeframe for when the minister must decide on the appeal.

In its quarterly report last week, Lynas said that if its licensing conditions remain unchanged, it would have to shut down its Malaysian plant in mid-July. The three months after that will see little or no production before it ramps up, depending on how the new refinery’s capacity increases.