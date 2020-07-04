Rapid virus test at Thai airport for foreign visitors

SAMUT PRAKAN • Thailand's main international airport unveiled rapid coronavirus tests yesterday for some overseas arrivals, after a three-month ban on foreign visitors was partially lifted this month.

All foreigners, except those with work permits, have been barred since March, but after more than five weeks with no community transmission of the virus, Thailand is allowing in some groups of foreigners.

Business travellers, diplomats and government guests staying for less than 14 days are considered "fast-track travellers" who will be swab-tested for the disease at Suvarnabhumi Airport to make ensure they are infection-free before entry.

"The test itself takes around 11/2 hours," said an official of Thailand's disease control department, adding that its use could be expanded in future to other arrivals and tourists.

The airport test, costing 3,000 baht (S$135) each, is one requirement for fast-track entry without spending 14 days in quarantine, and is required of other foreigners recently allowed in, ranging from those with resident status or family in the country, to international students.

About 1,700 foreigners have applied to visit Thailand for medical treatment such as cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment, after a ban on medical tourism was lifted this month, said Mr Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the task force on the disease.

Thailand also plans to target high-spending foreigners to kick-start its travel sector, said Mr Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

The applications of these big spenders could be treated on a "fast-track basis that requires case-by-case approval", Mr Chula said.

The biggest proportion of visitors in the initial phase will qualify through one of the "travel bubble" agreements that Thailand makes with other nations, he said.

In its meeting on Tuesday, the Cabinet, as expected, approved a plan to allow entry to Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Japan passport holders starting this month, provided they can prove that they will deliver economic benefits or investments. People from some Chinese provinces will also be given clearance.

More countries will be added to the bubble list as early as next month, depending on the risk situation in each territory, said Mr Chula.

However, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified that to date, details of country-specific arrangements for such travellers have not been worked out, adding that there is no clear start date for such travel.

As the pandemic hits travel, Thailand is expected to draw at most eight million foreign tourists this year, down 80 per cent from a year earlier, the Tourism Council of Thailand estimates, although the sector is expected to recover next year.

Last year, spending by a record 39.8 million foreign tourists accounted for about 11 per cent of gross domestic product.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG