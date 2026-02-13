For subscribers
Ramadan free meals in Indonesia draw ire over cost, safety
JAKARTA - The Indonesia government’s decision to continue its free nutritious meal programme during the upcoming fasting month of Ramadan has drawn criticism over unnecessary state spending and unresolved food safety risks, as reports of poisoning continue to surface nationwide.
Although many students in predominantly Muslim Indonesia will be fasting during the day, the government plans to press ahead with the flagship initiative of President Prabowo Subianto.