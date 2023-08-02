Raised hand salute goes viral in show of support for Kedah leader Sanusi

GEORGE TOWN, Penang - Kedah caretaker chief minister Sanusi Md Nor’s raised hand salute has gone viral on social media, with supporters posting over 8,000 videos emulating the gesture in a show of support for the opposition politician.

The videos used a snippet of Sanusi’s speech at a rally as the background track, in which popular leader from the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition can be heard declaring that “I raise my hand to fight Anwar Ibrahim”, in protest against moves by Malaysia’s prime minister and his government that are seen to be curtailing Sanusi’s influence.

In videos some described as the “Refornusi” trend (a mash-up of “reformation” and “Sanusi”), TikTok users raise their hands in a similar fashion with upbeat dangdut - Indonesian folk music popular in Malaysia - playing in the background.

Many pledged their support for Sanusi and PN, praising the leader for being “the best”.

There are also videos circulating online that show construction workers raising their arms - as well as those of their cranes and tractors.