Rain shamans and doppelgangers: Fun facts about Indonesia’s elections

Instead of indicating their choice with a pen, voters use a nail to punch a hole on the ballot slip.

This is seen as a way to prevent election fraud and is so ingrained in the culture that the Indonesian word for voting is “coblos”, which literally means “to punch”.

Each voter will have his finger inked to indicate that he has voted.

Votes are counted in public at each polling station, and each ballot paper is held up for observers to see light shining through the hole.

3. Communal voting