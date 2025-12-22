For subscribers
‘Rafflesia’ or ‘padma’? Debate renewed in Indonesia over flower renaming
JAKARTA - In November, people on social media rejoiced for a few weeks following the rediscovery of a rare species of the Rafflesia parasitic flower in West Sumatra.
However, the rediscovery was met by renewed debate among researchers and public alike about academic colonialism. The concerns hinged on whether the Rafflesia, which was named after a European colonial figure, should be renamed
should be renamedto better represent its Southeast Asian origin and remove its colonial legacy.