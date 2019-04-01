Racially-charged viral video calls for support for Prabowo in Indonesia polls

JAKARTA - A video of a firebrand Muslim cleric giving a racially-charged political sermon last week, purportedly in the West Kalimantan provincial town of Singkawang, is going viral on social media.

The town's population is predominantly ethnic Chinese.

The 2½-minute video shows a cleric, who claims to be from the hardline Islam Defenders Front (FPI), appealing on stage to an evening crowd to turn up at mosques on polling day on April 17 to hold pre-dawn prayers.

He says they are then to march to the polling stations to vote for Number 2, which refers to the Prabowo Subianto - Sandiaga Uno ticket in the presidential election.

Mr Prabowo, a 67-year-old former army general, and his running mate - businessman-turned-politician Mr Sandiaga, 49 - are up against the incumbent Mr Joko Widodo, 57, who has paired up with 76-year-old senior Islamic cleric Ma'ruf Amin.

Singkawang, or "San Khew Jong" in Hakka, has a population of about 200,000 people, of which about 70 per cent are ethnic Chinese.

The rest of the town is made up of Malays (15 per cent) and the indigenous Dayak and ethnic Javanese populace (between 5 and 7 per cent each).

In the video, the cleric claims that the ethnic Chinese population in Singkawang and West Kalimantan has increased and as a result, their physical stature is "no longer small".

Instead, he says, they are walking "upright", suggesting they are not afraid.

In a fiery speech in Bahasa Indonesia, he calls on his audience to "wake up", adding: "This is serious. Do not take it lightly... If you make a mistake when casting votes, you will be swept away one by one."

"Look at Kalimantan, in Singkawang, in Ketapang (a neighbouring town). Do we see a lot of Chinese now? Are there more or fewer of them?" he asks.

A cheering crowd replies: "More."

Addressing the crowd, he asks if Singkawang will vote for Number 1 or Number 2 and they reply, Number 2.

Some observers have accused Mr Prabowo of cosying up to hardline Islamic clerics to court conservative Muslim voters.

At a rally on Saturday (March 30) in Bogor, West Java, Mr Prabowo told the crowd he will travel to the Middle East to help Mr Muhammad Rizieq Shihab, FPI's self-exiled leader, return to Indonesia.

Followers of the hardline cleric have previously said that their leader would return if Mr Prabowo wins the election.

Mr Rizieq, who is said to be in Saudi Arabia, is wanted by Indonesian police for questioning over several crimes including blasphemy against Christianity.

This is not the first time followers of Mr Prabowo have played the identity politics card.

In 2017, while running on Mr Prabowo's Gerindra party ticket, current Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan used it to defeat then governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Chinese-Christian.

Mr Rizieq was also involved, helping to organise mass street protests against Basuki, a political ally of Mr Joko's.

After being accused of blasphemy, Basuki, known for his anti-corruption measures as well as sweeping reforms to promote good governance, was sentenced to two years' jail.

As for the Singkawang video, which went viral on Whatsapp, local authorities say they are investigating the incident.

In a video message calling for calm, Singkawang police chief Lieutenant-Colonel Raymond Masengi said: "We have taken measures and have worked with Bawaslu (Elections Supervisory Agency).

"We are looking into the possibility of a criminal breach."

Election watchdog Bawaslu handles election disputes and ensures the process is carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

It also monitors abuse of power by public officials and ensures candidates do not employ unfair practices to influence an election result.

The police also appealed to Singkawang residents to refrain from reacting and doing anything unlawful.

Under a 2008 law, police in Indonesia can arrest and charge anyone who spreads hate based on ethnicity, religion or social groups.

Those found guilty can face up to six years' jail.

Public relations expert Catharina Widyasrini told The Straits Times the Singkawang video was shared among church groups via Whatsapp, including one in which she is a member.

The resident of Jakarta said people are worried about turning up at their polling stations.

However, Lt Col Raymond has assured Singkawang residents that they will be safe, including on polling day itself.

Calling on residents to continue with their normal routine, he said in his video that the people of Singkawang are tolerant and supportive of cultural diversity.

The police video also pointed out that the cleric is not a native of Singkawang and was in town for a visit.