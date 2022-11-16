Quiet rise of PAS stirs concern days before Malaysia election

KUALA LUMPUR - A little-noticed aspect of Malaysian politics is emerging into the final stretch of campaigning for Saturday’s general election: The rise of the right-wing Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS).

The dogmatic Muslim party – whose popularity is largely limited to the rural Malay-belt seats of Kedah and Perlis that border Thailand in the north of Peninsular Malaysia, and Kelantan and Terengganu in the east coast – has been the single biggest beneficiary of the chaos in Malaysian politics that has seen government control change hands three times since the May 2018 General Election.