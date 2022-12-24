Queue-fixers help tourists stomach long lines at Bangkok’s Michelin-rated eateries

BANGKOK - Snagging a seat at Bangkok’s famous street food stalls is not for the faint of heart.

The long queues from pre-pandemic days have returned – and with a vengeance, with the arrival of millions of tourists since Thailand eased Covid-19 entry rules earlier this year.

Snaking queues and hours-long waits have become the norm at some of these joints.

At one-Michelin starred Jay Fai, a street hawker stall near Bangkok’s Grand Palace, long waits are arguably a rite of passage for anyone hoping to try its famed crabmeat omelette and drunken noodles. Getting a table can take anywhere upwards of two hours, and diners usually wait another hour for chef Supinya Junsuta, who is over 70 and better known by her moniker Jay Fai, to whip-up each dish.

“I got there at 9.30am and there was a long queue. But when I saw how good the food looked, I knew I had to try it,” said Singaporean Geoffrey Lee, 27, an operations manager, who was holidaying in Bangkok last week. He waited about seven hours to dine at the open-air shophouse.

Those who are unable to stomach the wait turn to Ms Chonthicha Finkemeier, 42, who is what some term a “professional queuer” or “queue-fixer”.

With the return of crowds, queue-for-hire services have taken off in Bangkok. Initially familiar only to locals, these services offered by individuals and dedicated firms are fast becoming more popular among tourists, too.

In December, Thailand achieved its target of welcoming 10 million international visitors. While this pales in comparison to the 40 million arrivals in 2019, this milestone signals a steady recovery of its vital tourism sector that was battered by Covid-19 lockdown.

Ms Chonthicha plys her queue-fixing services at several eateries popular with tourists. But table requests for Jay Fai are particularly popular, and she has the walk-in booking system there down to a science.

“You must understand how the queue works, how long it takes to seat (customers) and when the next round of queue numbers are given out,” said Ms Chonthicha, who has a full-time job as a hotel concierge and offers queue-for-hire services in her free time.

For 700 baht (about S$27) per booking, she helps customers – mostly foreign tourists – queue hours ahead, but times this expertly to her customers’ preferred dining time.

“I count the number of people in queue (before me), if I am too early I let others go first. I must calculate, for example, if the customer wants to eat at 11am, I will start queuing at 6am or 7am to get a certain number,” said Ms Chonthicha who spent hours studying the restaurant’s queue system before she started taking bookings.

Her clients come from all over the world, including Brazil, Singapore and the Philippines. When she first began this enterprise in August, she had five bookings. This has increased to over 30 in December, which is peak tourist season for Thailand.