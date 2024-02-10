Quakes halt search at deadly Philippines landslide site

MANILA - Earthquakes in the southern Philippines halted a search on Feb 10 for scores of people believed buried in a deadly landslide, forcing rescuers to temporarily vacate the area, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage from the magnitude 5.8 quake that shook the Mindanao region at 11.22am, or from a second magnitude 5.4 tremor that followed about two hours later.

However, rescuers were ordered to stop their search in the remote gold-mining village of Masara.

A massive landslide buried a bus terminal and 55 houses near an Apex Mining gold mine on Feb 6 night, killing 35 people, mostly miners, and leaving 32 injured, according to an updated official tally.

Hundreds of rescuers are searching for miners and residents believed buried under the rubble spread over 8.9 hectares at the bottom of a wooded mountain valley.

“We ordered them (rescuers) to go up to a safer area,” Apex Mines official Ferdinand Doble told a news conference.

Rescue efforts resumed nearly three hours later after officials became satisfied the quakes would not cause more landslides, Edward Macapili, spokesman for the provincial disaster office of Davao de Oro province told AFP.

Despite the authorities recovering seven more bodies since the first quake, rescue officials decided to keep the estimated number of missing unchanged at 77, he said.

The stronger quake’s epicentre was in the mainly rural municipality of Esperanza, about 150km north of the landslide site, with the second to the east.