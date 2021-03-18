Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort

BANGKOK - Molotov cocktails have been spotted on Myanmar streets as the military regime adopts battlefield tactics for use in urban Yangon. With some 200 of their compatriots gunned down over the past month, people resisting the Feb 1 military coup are searching for and sharing information on incendiary devices like pressure cooker bombs and other weapons like slingshots.

In this fog of grief, anger and confusion fuelled by junta-mandated Internet blackouts, "negotiation" has become a dirty word. Protesters are bracing themselves for a lopsided showdown against an institution armed to its teeth. Many people no longer entertain the idea of reinstating the tenuous power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilian politicians before Feb 1. They want the military out.