News analysis

Pulling Myanmar from the brink will be a fraught effort

Indochina Bureau Chief
Protesters throw molotov cocktails in an attempt to block security forces in Yangon on March 16, 2021.PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    26 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BANGKOK - Molotov cocktails have been spotted on Myanmar streets as the military regime adopts battlefield tactics for use in urban Yangon. With some 200 of their compatriots gunned down over the past month, people resisting the Feb 1 military coup are searching for and sharing information on incendiary devices like pressure cooker bombs and other weapons like slingshots.

In this fog of grief, anger and confusion fuelled by junta-mandated Internet blackouts, "negotiation" has become a dirty word. Protesters are bracing themselves for a lopsided showdown against an institution armed to its teeth. Many people no longer entertain the idea of reinstating the tenuous power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilian politicians before Feb 1. They want the military out.

Please to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.

Topics: 