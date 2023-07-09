Pufferfish imported from Japan safe to eat, says international fugu body

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysians can rest assured when consuming pufferfish that is imported from Japan due to the extensive safety regulations that make it safe to eat, an official from Japan said on Sunday.

Countries where pufferfish from Japan is distributed include Malaysia as well as Singapore, the United States, Australia and Russia, Mr Yukihiro Furukawa, the president of Japan’s International Fugu Association told Bernama on Sunday.

His remarks come months after two senior citizens in Kluang, Johor, died after unknowingly eating the poisonous pufferfish that was suspected to have not been processed properly.

Mr Furukawa said those who enjoy the fish should know that in Japan, only pufferfish, or fugu as it is known in the country, that is processed according to stringent safety regulations can be distributed and exported.

There are reportedly about 440 species of pufferfish, but fish from the species commonly caught in the seas around Malaysia (Lagocephalus lunaris) is highly poisonous and hence inedible.

In Japan, thanks to highly scrutinised safety measures, locals safely enjoy about 10,000 tonnes of fugu every year.

Elaborating on Japan’s safety standards, Mr Furukawa said the government decides the fishing waters, types and parts of fugu (meat, skin, testicles) that are fit for consumption, while local governments issue licences to chefs who are certified to handle the fish.

These chefs must obtain a pufferfish handling qualification, which recognises their ability to identify permissible species of fugu and tests their skills to remove toxic fugu parts in an exam.

Only special facilities with qualified personnel are allowed to process pufferfish, said Mr Furukawa.

By consuming only pufferfish products processed under the standards established by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Malaysians should be able to enjoy the same delicious pufferfish dishes as they would in Japan, added the International Fugu Association president.

“Although we do not have the actual number of pufferfish imported from Japan into Malaysia, it is estimated to be about one tonne per year,” he said.

He also said Malaysia’s ability to offer traditional Japanese pufferfish delicacy will raise its popularity among tourists and food lovers given its deep understanding of foreign food cultures and diversity.

Pufferfish is globally recognised as a luxury fish, so there will also be economic benefits for fine dining restaurants, he said.

Compared with other fish, pufferfish is abundant in amino acids and collagen, but also low in fat and muscular, with a firm texture and a refreshing aftertaste even after it is fried in oil. These features make it an ideal ingredient in high-end Malay and Chinese dishes as well as Japanese dishes, said Mr Furukawa.

“Most of the cases of pufferfish food poisoning in Japan are caused by individuals cooking fugu caught by themselves, so the Japan national government and local governments have embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of prohibiting amateur cooking of pufferfish,” he said.