Protesters demand Cambodia unfreeze accounts with scam-linked firm

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Some demonstrators wielded umbrellas and clashed with scores of local security personnel armed with batons near the National Bank of Cambodia headquarters in Phnom Penh on April 27, 2026. .

PHNOM PENH – Waving their national flags, dozens of Chinese nationals protested outside Cambodia’s central bank on April 27 , demanding the unfreezing of accounts they opened with a financial services firm linked to cyberscamming.

Some demonstrators wielded umbrellas and clashed with scores of local security personnel armed with batons, leaving at least two protesters bloodied.

The former chairman of Huione Group, Li Xiong, was extradited to China on April 1, with the Chinese authorities saying he was central to a major transnational gambling and fraud syndicate, and suspected of multiple crimes.

Protesters said their accounts with its digital payments platform H-Pay, previously Huione Pay, had been frozen since December.

Construction and renovation company owner Wang Xijun said he had about US$50,000 (S$63,700) locked in his account and has been unable to pay his staff for around three months.

“We are Chinese citizens. We support the crackdown on illegal online gambling and illicit earnings,” Mr Wang shouted.

“But do not lay your hands on us ordinary civilians,” he added. “Give the people’s money back!”

The US government in 2025 accused Huione, which owned several companies offering e-commerce, payment and cryptocurrency exchange services, of laundering funds for transnational criminal groups perpetrating scams from South-east Asia.

But the protesters in Phnom Penh say they have nothing to do with these alleged crimes and now cannot access their assets deposited with Huione, calling on the National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) to intervene.

The April 27 demonstration followed protests earlier in April outside the NBC and the Chinese embassy in Phnom Penh.

Mr Li Shangfu, 54, said many Chinese people in Cambodia had used Huione because it was “trusted” and convenient for “all our transactions”.

He works in the restaurant and hotel industry and said he has tens of thousands of dollars tied up in Huione’s platform.

“I want the government to give us an answer. What exactly is the situation regarding our money?” said Mr Li. “Does this money still exist or not?”

‘My blood and sweat’

The NBC has said the Huione platforms’ business licences have been revoked, and Huione Pay creditors should go to the courts, while H-Pay creditors can make claims with a liquidator.

The US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) designated Huione Group a “primary money-laundering concern” in 2025 , and prohibited US financial institutions from processing transactions with it.

Beijing has called Huione’s Li “a core member” of the criminal gang of Chen Zhi, another Chinese-born accused scam boss who was operating from Cambodia before being extradited to China in 2026 .

The South-east Asian nation has emerged as a hub for the illicit industry in recent years, with transnational crime groups initially mostly targeting Chinese speakers before widening their reach and stealing tens of billions of dollars annually from victims around the world.

The Cambodian authorities say they are cracking down, detaining and deporting more than 13,000 foreign nationals involved in online scams since early 2025 .

From January to April, more than 240,000 people, including Chinese, Indonesians, Indians and others, accused of scam involvement “voluntarily departed” Cambodia, the government said last week.

Monitors accused senior Cambodian officials of complicity – allegations the government has denied.

Protesting Cambodian food vendor Sopheak, 42, said she could see her US$36,000 balance on the Huione platform but cannot withdraw any money.

She opened her account three years ago because Chinese customers preferred it, she said.

“The money is my blood and sweat.” AFP