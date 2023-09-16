Protest rally held in Kuala Lumpur over charges against Zahid being dropped

KUALA LUMPUR - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to protest against a court decision to drop 47 graft and money laundering charges against Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi after five years of delayed hearings.

The protesters are supporters of opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) members Parti Islam SeMalaysia and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, as well as former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad’s erstwhile party Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and several non-governmental organisations.

The protesters marched from the Kampung Baru Mosque after Saturday afternoon prayers to the Dang Wangi district police station, more than a kilometre away, shouting, “Prosecute Zahid, reformation is dead.”

Dubbed “Save Malaysia”, the rally started at 2pm and ended about two hours later.

Bersatu member Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, who was the main speaker during the protest, accused the federal government of playing with Malaysia’s rule of law.

“We want to save Malaysia. Laws of our country have been played (with) by the current administration,” he said.

Datuk Tun Faisal, a former Umno Putrajaya deputy chief, urged the protesters dressed in white shirts to follow the organisers to lodge a police report for the government to reopen investigations and charge Datuk Seri Zahid.