Prostitution ring busted in KL luxury bungalow raid; 40 arrested, S’porean asked to assist in probe

KUALA LUMPUR – Forty foreign nationals, including the mastermind of a prostitution syndicate, were busted following a raid on a three-storey bungalow at a luxury residential area in Desa Pahlawan , in Malaysia .

The operation was carried out by the Malaysian immigration department’s Intelligence and Special Operations division at 12.27am on Feb 12 along Persiaran Ritchie, and led to the arrest of the foreign nationals aged between 21 and 43.

Immigration deputy director-general Lokman Effendi Ramli said one of those detained was a male Chinese national believed to be the mastermind of the operation.

“Others detained were 11 Chinese men and 19 Chinese women, five Vietnamese women, two Myanmar women and two Japanese women,” he said in a statement on Feb 13.

Initial investigations revealed that the alleged mastermind and another Chinese man possessed valid employment passes, he said.

“Six Chinese men, 19 Chinese women, two Japanese women and five Vietnamese women were found to be holding social visit passes.

“The remaining foreign nationals did not have any valid travel documents or passes to remain in the country,” he said.

The enforcement team also seized 29 Chinese passports, five Vietnamese passports and two Japanese passports, as well as RM26,600 (S$8,600) in cash believed to be proceeds from the illicit activities, Datuk Lokman said.

Two vehicles were also confiscated, and the bungalow is believed to have been modified and equipped to facilitate immoral activities, he added.

He said: “The premises, located in an upscale residential neighbourhood, were allegedly chosen to avoid detection by enforcement agencies.”

Mr Lokman said one of the male Chinese national s nabbed was the salesman, tasked with sourcing clients through online platforms.

“The syndicate is believed to have targeted both foreign and local clients, charging RM1,000 for 45 minutes and RM3,500 for 90 minutes.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active for about six months,” he said.

All detainees have been taken to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action.

“A Singaporean man and a local man have been issued notices to appear to assist in investigations.

“We will continue to take firm action against any activities that violate Malaysian laws to ensure the country’s stability and prosperity remain safeguarded,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK