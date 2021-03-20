Prosecutors rest case in graft trial of Umno president Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR • The prosecution in the graft trial of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi concluded its case yesterday, with the defence attempting to paint the charges as political persecution.

Zahid faces 47 charges involving criminal breach of trust, receiving bribes and money laundering revolving around tens of millions of ringgit linked to the charity Yayasan Akalbudi, of which he is a trustee.

The prosecution concluded its case after the 99th witness, investigating officer Khairudin Kilau from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, was released from the stand yesterday after testifying for three days.

The hearing lasted for 53 days and involved several disruptions and postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Rozela Raja Toran told the High Court that the prosecution has rested its case and offered 37 witnesses to the defence if Zahid is called to enter his defence.

The case is closely watched because it involves Umno's president, who was formerly Malaysia's powerful deputy prime minister and home minister.

Two senior Umno leaders were found guilty in separate corruption cases last year.

Former prime minister Najib Razak, who is also a former Umno president, was last July sentenced to 12 years in jail and a fine of RM210 million (S$68 million), in a case involving a former company under state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He is out on bail pending an appeal to the Court of Appeal.

Last December, Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, a former Cabinet minister and former Umno treasurer-general, was found guilty of using his public office to accept RM2 million from a businessman in 2016.

Tengku Adnan was fined RM2 million for the offence. His imprisonment and fine were stayed pending his appeals with higher courts.

In another separate case, Najib's wife Rosmah Mansor was last month ordered by a court to defend herself against allegations of accepting RM6.5 million in bribes and soliciting a RM187.5 million bribe in relation to a project in rural Sarawak.

Yesterday, Zahid's lead defence lawyer, Mr Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, suggested while cross-examining Mr Khairudin that Zahid was being prosecuted for political reasons, as he was charged after the Pakatan Harapan coalition took over the federal government in 2018.

Mr Khairuddin said he disagreed with the lawyer.

Zahid on Oct 19 and Dec 14, 2018, and Feb 20, 2019, claimed trial to the 47 charges: 12 for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering.

Mr Hisyam suggested that all the 47 charges against Zahid had no basis in fact or law, but Mr Khairudin again disagreed.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered the two parties to file their written submissions by May 28 and their replies to the written submissions by June 11.

The court also fixed June 28 to 30 and July 1 and 2 for oral submissions. The judge will later decide whether Zahid will need to enter his defence.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK