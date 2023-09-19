Prosecution gaffes in Umno graft trials cast pall on Anwar’s anti-corruption drive

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was forced to explain in Parliament on Tuesday the controversial dropping of 47 graft charges against his deputy Zahid Hamidi, after his anti-graft agenda came under deep scrutiny due to a slew of Umno leaders being unshackled from corruption trials in recent weeks.

Government prosecutors from the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) have been in the spotlight for several questionable decisions, aside from the discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for Datuk Seri Zahid on Sept 4 despite the court having established that there was a case for the defence to answer.