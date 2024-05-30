Prosecution closes its case in former Malaysian PM Najib’s $650m 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR - After six years, the prosecution has closed its case in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s trial involving RM2.28 billion (S$650 million) from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

The prosecution trial, which ran for over 200 days, ended with its last witness on the stand being AmBank’s former group managing director Cheah Tek Kuang, who was recalled to testify on May 30.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib told the High Court that the prosecution was officially closing its case after calling 50 witnesses.

“There are no more witnesses to be called (to testify), and there are no more witnesses to be cross-examined; therefore, I hereby close the prosecution’s case.

“After 235 days of trial spanning six years and 50 witnesses called to testify, the prosecution is offering 49 witnesses to the defence, including Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah,” he said on May 30.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah instructed parties to file their written submissions on July 26.

He also fixed Aug 19 until Aug 22 for parties to do oral submissions.

Najib was first charged at the Sessions Court on Sept 20, 2018.

The case was transferred to the High Court on Oct 31 of the same year. The trial began on Aug 28, 2019.

Some of the key witnesses who testified were former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz, former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, former 1MDB Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh, and former 1MDB general counsel Jasmine Loo.

Najib, 70, is on trial for 25 charges in total - four for abuse of power that allegedly brought him the financial benefit to the tune of RM2.28 billion; and 21 for money laundering involving the same amount of money.

The four counts of power abuse were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) 2009.

For the 21 charges of money laundering, Najib is charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing, and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFA). THE STAR/ASIAN NEWS NETWORK