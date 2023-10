JAKARTA – Soon after the launch of the high-speed rail (HSR) linking Indonesia’s capital to its third-largest city of Bandung on Oct 2, Indonesian officials are shifting their focus to a more ambitious project to connect Jakarta to Surabaya.

If the plan materialises, travellers will be able to shuttle between the country’s two biggest cities in about 3½ hours – a fraction of the 10½ hours it takes by regular train, and 10 hours by car.