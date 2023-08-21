Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin bids to emerge from turmoil as Thailand’s leader

BANGKOK – Mr Srettha Thavisin, a former property tycoon and a political newcomer, is set to take a shot at becoming Thailand’s next prime minister in a vote scheduled on Tuesday that may help resolve a months long political impasse.

While backed by a coalition of populist and conservative parties, Mr Srettha’s fate rests on the military-appointed senate, whose 250 members vote in a joint assembly with 500 elected lawmakers.

Mr Srettha came into the race after earlier premiership bids by Mr Pita Limjaroenrat of Move Forward Party, which won the most popular votes in the May 14 election, was blocked by senators last month.

If successful, Mr Srettha, 60, will form a government after months of political stalemate that has gripped the South-east Asian nation.

Challenges awaiting Thailand’s 30th prime minister include a society deeply polarized by post-election turmoil, a fragile economic recovery and massive household debt that soared to a record during a near-decade of military-backed rule.

Who is Srettha?

He is a prime minister candidate of a coalition led by Pheu Thai, the party linked to ousted former premier Thaksin Shinawatra.

A three-decade veteran in the real estate industry with an MBA from Claremont Graduate School in the United States, Mr Srettha joined the party this year as chief adviser to Mr Thaksin’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

Mr Srettha led Bangkok-based Sansiri for decades before resigning as president and chief executive in April. He exited the luxury property developer by transferring all his shares to his daughter. He has also sold or handed over his stakes in other companies.

An avid soccer player and a fan of Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, Mr Srettha was a driving force behind Sansiri Academy, which trains aspiring local players.

The six-foot-three Srettha is married to Mrs Pakpilai Thavisin, a specialist in anti-aging medicine. They have three children.

Long before he ventured into politics, Mr Srettha championed LGBTQ rights and environmental sustainability. Even before joining Pheu Thai, he would comment about politics on social media, unlike most Thai businessmen.