Prominent Laos political activist gunned down at cafe

BANGKOK - A prominent activist and critic of the Laos government was gunned down at a cafe in the capital Vientiane on Saturday, with graphic footage of the murder published online by state media.

Communist Laos has long been criticised for its poor human rights record and for failing to properly investigate the disappearances of government critics.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International condemned the murder, and urged the Laos authorities to carry out a proper investigation.

Chilling security camera footage posted online on Monday by state news agency KPL shows a gunman in a brown shirt and black cap shooting Mr Anousa “Jack” Luangsuphom twice on Saturday.

The gunman steps briefly inside the cafe, seemingly to confirm his target is there, before drawing a handgun from his waistband and re-entering the cafe to fire two shots at close range.

Mr Anousa falls to the floor as two women in the cafe cry for help and the gunman makes his escape.

The footage shows the gunman carefully using a handkerchief to open and close the door, presumably to avoid leaving fingerprints.

The KPL report said police were investigating the incident and searching for suspects.

The police declined to comment on the investigation.

Mr Anousa was the administrator of popular Facebook page “Driven By Keyboard” which regularly posted critical views on the Laos government.

“R.I.P. Jack Anousa. We all will never forget Jack,” his friends wrote on the page. Others posted a picture of him with the hashtag JusticeForJack.

Amnesty International said a friend of Mr Anousa told them that the attack has left activists even more afraid to speak out.

“I am devastated about the death, and also deeply scared about what may happen to me,” the friend said, according to a statement from Amnesty.